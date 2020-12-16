LANCASTER — Dozens of families staying in local motels in Lancaster and Palmdale could be on the streets five days before Christmas, due to funding shortfalls from Measure H, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The families are staying at the motels with vouchers obtained from Valley Oasis, funded through the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The homeless services agency has seen a dramatic drop in funding from Measure H.
Measure H is the voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax initiative, which generates funds for the specific purposes of funding homeless services and short-term housing.
Valley Oasis is assisting 89 families with motel vouchers.
“This is barbaric,” parent Tiffany Blount said. “I have been trying to, just for the past couple weeks, try to pull together some type of Christmas for my little baby and my son. And now, screw Christmas. I gotta figure out where they’re going to lay their head come Christmas.”
Blount has a nine-month-old baby born premature with underlying health conditions and a 16-year-old son.
Ramona Hudson, who came to Valley Oasis through its Domestic Violence program, has an 11-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.
“We’re now being told that five days before Christmas, we have to be put out,” she said. “I feel that this is just one more traumatic thing that my kids have to go through that could affect them in the long run.”
Blount, Hudson and other families are staying at Americas Best Value Inn in Lancaster, where they said some families are being locked out of their rooms.
An employee at the motel declined to address the accusations and hung up.
“COVID-19’s impact on sales tax revenue has led to a complicated funding picture for Valley Oasis and other homeless services providers. The significant reduction in Measure H revenue has led to a temporary funding gap for the Valley Oasis families’ program. LAHSA is working on a plan that resolves this problem and should hopefully prevent any family from being discharged to the streets,” LAHSA spokesman Ahmad Chapman said via email.
Valley Oasis has been working with LAHSA with the hope that funding will be coming in to help the families. They are working with families to find relatives or friends who can help out. Five families are open to reunification.
“I know they have tried really, really hard to bring in additional funds from other sources to keep everybody housed, to keep the homeless providers being able to do their job,” Valley Oasis CEO Carol Crabson said Tuesday. “This is not something that the funders did to anybody; it’s COVID. It’s just another very, very sad statistic of COVID.”
Valley Oasis continued to work with county officials throughout the day.
“I feel that we are very close to having some stop-gap measures so that families will not be exited before the holidays,” Crabson said. “Then we will continue to work in looking at what we can do from January to June, which is the contract period.”
