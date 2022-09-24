AV Fair opens

Fairgoers ride The Avenger on the first day of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival in Lancaster. The fair, which had been canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has a theme of “What a Ride!” this year.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival kicked off eight days of fun, Friday night, as thousands of fairgoers filed through the gates for the first time in three years after the fair was canceled the last two years due to safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the theme “What a Ride!” — a nod to the ups and downs of the past two years — the 82nd edition of the event opened in the fall for the first time in decades after moving from its former spot, in August.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.