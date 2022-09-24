LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival kicked off eight days of fun, Friday night, as thousands of fairgoers filed through the gates for the first time in three years after the fair was canceled the last two years due to safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the theme “What a Ride!” — a nod to the ups and downs of the past two years — the 82nd edition of the event opened in the fall for the first time in decades after moving from its former spot, in August.
Fairgoer Beto Jimenez and his family were at the gates when they opened at 4 p.m. Jimenez was happy to see the fair return after two years and start in September instead of August.
“It’s better because August would be a lot hotter,” he said, adding he was looking forward to having fun with his family. He added, “And it’s close by. If you want to go to the fair you have to go all the way to have to go to the LA County Fair or the Orange County Fair. It’s nice to have one nearby. “
Trina Bailey attended the fair with her son Keise Bailey, who celebrated his 13th birthday, on Friday. “It’s wonderful, I get to bring my kids,” she said. “I remember coming as a child so it’s good.”
Keise had a good time on the carnival rides. “Rollercoasters,” he said when asked what he was most looking forward to riding.
The 2022 AV Fair concert series, presented by the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, kicked off, Friday night, with headliner Train and opening act Thunderstorm Artis in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Area. The series continues at 7:30 p.m., today, with Country music headliner Chris Young and the husband-and-wife duo Kat & Alex opening for Young. Tickets cost $50 to $90. The concert series concludes, on Sunday, with three of the hottest Latino bands — Banda el Recodo, Banda Los Recoditos and Las Fenix. Tickets cost $50 to $90.
The AV Fair is closed, on Monday and Tuesday. The action picks up again, on Wednesday, with the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Wednesday is also Senior Day. The fair will open two hours early for seniors 65 and older and special needs citizens with a caregiver. Friday is Military Appreciation Day. Active military and veterans with ID and their dependents will get in free that day.
For the first time, the fair includes food trucks. Fan favorites such as deep-fried Oreos and funnel cakes are also available. The carnival features more than 50 rides and games, including the Giant Wheel, Big Splash Log Ride and the replica Eye-Full Tower.
The Antelope Valley Rural Museum opened its new home, on Friday, a dedicated, 10,000-square-foot facility. The museum has many showcases filled with aviation history, along with items military, local, railroad, agriculture, and Native American, as well as Rural Olympics/Fair history and a research library.
There are hundreds of exhibits at this year’s fair for people of all ages and tastes. Those include antique glass, baked goods and confections, ceramics and pottery, fine arts, gems and minerals, photography, daily baking and cooking challenges and table settings.
Fair hours are from noon to midnight, today and Sunday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Friday; noon to midnight, Oct. 1; and noon to 11 p.m., Oct. 2.
Single-day tickets cost $15. Children 5 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult. Admission costs $9 for children ages 6 to 11, seniors 65 and older and special needs citizens with a caregiver. Active military members are admitted free with valid ID.
Daily parking is $10 cash only per car. There is a free shuttle from the parking lots to the main gate.
Fair admission is not included in the price of all concert tickets. General admission tickets to the fair do not include grandstand seats to concerts in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena.
