Test pilots symposium

Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering eighth-grader Osmar Alfaro (left) and Alexander Dondiego (right) attended the 66th annual Society of Experimental Test Pilots symposium, on Sept. 23, in Anaheim. Eighth-grader Cadence Bennett (center), who was unable to attend, is working toward getting her pilot’s license.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering eighth-graders Osmar Alfaro, Alexander Dondiego and Alfredo Nunez were guests at the Society of Experimental Test Pilots 66th annual symposium, last month, at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim.

The students listened to technical papers of complex and, in some cases, high-risk flight test events from commercial, military and international test teams, according to Kevin “Smells” Gross, Education Outreach chairman for the Society of Experimental Test Pilots.

