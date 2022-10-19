LANCASTER — Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering eighth-graders Osmar Alfaro, Alexander Dondiego and Alfredo Nunez were guests at the Society of Experimental Test Pilots 66th annual symposium, last month, at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim.
The students listened to technical papers of complex and, in some cases, high-risk flight test events from commercial, military and international test teams, according to Kevin “Smells” Gross, Education Outreach chairman for the Society of Experimental Test Pilots.
The students also got to hear about behind-the-scenes movie magic with aerial photography provided by Kevin LaRosa II with his presentation “The Art and Science of Hollywood’s Aerial Coordination.”
LaRosa’s production credits include “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Space Force” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”
“Going in, I knew absolutely nothing about planes,” Alfaro said. “I knew nothing but it was so great. It was amazing: I got to learn about this thing called the X-59, quiet supersonic technology.”
He also learned about blood saturation levels and hypoxia and the basics of flying.
“I like the engineering side of planes so I definitely want to consider aerospace engineering or stuff like that,” Alfaro said.
Dondiego enjoyed hearing the reports.
“The evolution of safety,” he said. “Since they have results from over 70-ish-(year)-span time period, where they measured how safe planes were.”
Alfaro also found the safety information helpful.
“It’s just things that are good to know if I were to go into that career,” he said. “It’s really good to know as an engineer the safety precautions and everything that goes into building a plane.”
Regarding the selection process to attend the symposium, Principal Andrew Glatfelter asked teachers to select students based on their interest in aerospace.
“These are the student that came to the forefront of wanting to pursue aerospace as a career,” Glatfelter said.
