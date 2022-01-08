LANCASTER — Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering in the Lancaster School District was recently designated a 2022 California School to Watch.
Schools to Watch is a national network of more than 400 schools in 17 states, with California the largest participant. The lead agencies are the nonprofit California League of Schools and the California Department of Education. Program partners include the California Middle Grades Alliance and the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.
“We are extremely proud of the dedication and commitment of the entire Fulton & Alsbury staff and school community to providing outstanding educational experiences for every child every day,” Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers said in a statement.
Bowers added: “It is exciting to see their efforts and hard work recognized through the Schools to Watch Program. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and myself, we are pleased to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the staff and look forward to the opportunity to celebrate them at the upcoming recognitions.”
The sixth- through eighth-grade public school, at 831 East Ave. K-2, opened in the fall of 2016. The school serves about 420 students with a minority student enrollment of 87%. It enrolls 81% economically disadvantaged students. The school holds a lottery for student selection.
Fulton & Alsbury Academy was recognized in part for its programs that include nine innovative engineering courses taken by all students, a highly effective sequence of visual art courses, engaging afterschool clubs, strong student leadership, a strong physical education department, a safe school environment, supportive families, a hands-on approach to learning, and high student success, according to the District.
Principal Andrew Glatfelter said in a statement that he hopes that Fulton & Alsbury’s designation gives the staff opportunities to share highly effective, replicable instructional practices with schools across the state and country.
“When I’m giving a campus tour, often I’ll hear people say, ‘I wish I had this as a kid!’ Our teachers are always looking to make learning relevant and challenging, and that creates an awesome atmosphere!” Glatfelter said. “This was a team effort that started with teachers sharing innovative practices and spurring one another on to take risks and try new, engaging approaches to student learning.”
Fulton & Alsbury Academy joins 137 existing California Schools to Watch and 15 other newly named schools for 2022.
This March, a team from Fulton & Alsbury and Lancaster School District leaders will attend the California Schools to Watch conference hosted by the California League of Schools to celebrate their recognition as a model school serving middle-grades students, the District said.
In June, a school team will also attend the Schools to Watch National Conference in Washington. There, they will celebrate their recognition as a National School to Watch, joining middle-grades schools nationwide to share the honor.
To earn the Schools to Watch designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle-grades experts. To retain the designation, each school is re-evaluated every three years.
Last year, US News & World Report ranked Fulton & Alsbury as one of the best middle schools in the state. The school has also been named the best public school in the Antelope Valley by Antelope Valley Press readers for four consecutive years, in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In addition, Fulton & Alsbury Academy also has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for three consecutive years, in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.