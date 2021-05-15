Curtis Fuller, a trombonist and composer whose expansive sound and powerful sense of swing made him a driving force in postwar jazz, died May 8 at a nursing home in Detroit. He was 88.
His daughter Mary Fuller confirmed the death but did not specify the cause.
Fuller arrived in New York in the spring of 1957 and almost immediately became the leading trombonist of the hard-bop movement, which emphasized jazz’s roots in blues and gospel while delivering crisp and hummable melodies.
By the end of the year, he had recorded no fewer than eight albums as a leader or co-leader for the independent labels Blue Note, Prestige and Savoy.
That same year he also appeared on saxophonist John Coltrane’s “Blue Train,” among the most storied albums in jazz, on which Fuller unfurls a number of timeless solos. On the title track, now a jazz standard, his trombone plays a central role in carrying the bold, declarative melody.
Fuller’s five-chorus solo on “Blue Train” begins by playing off the last few notes of trumpeter Lee Morgan’s improvisation, as if curiously picking up an object a friend had just put down. He then moves through a spontaneous repertoire of syncopated phrases and deftly wrought curlicues.
In his book “Jazz From Detroit” (2019), critic Mark Stryker wrote, “The excitement, authority and construction of Fuller’s solo explain why he became a major influence.”
Fuller was also responsible for naming “Moment’s Notice,” another now-classic Coltrane composition on that album. “I made a comment,” Fuller said in a 2007 interview for the National Endowment for the Arts, recalling the scene at Van Gelder Studio in New Jersey. “‘John, you put this music on us on a moment’s notice. We got three hours to rehearse this music and we’re gonna record?’ And that became the title of the song.”
Fuller carried his knack for a concisely stated melody, and for elegantly tracing the harmonic seams of a tune, into his work as a composer. Among his many original tunes are “À La Mode,” “Arabia” and “Buhaina’s Delight,” all of which are now considered standards.
Those three pieces found their way into the repertoire of drummer Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, hard bop’s flagship ensemble, of which Fuller was a core member from the early to the mid-1960s. The band was arguably at its peak in those years, when its membership included trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, saxophonist Wayne Shorter, pianist Cedar Walton and bassist Jymie Merritt (later replaced by Reggie Workman).
