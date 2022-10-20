Refi Snacks

Refugio Rodriguez started his own company, Refi Snacks, about two years ago after he lost his two retail jobs. The company sells candy infused with chamoy, a tamarind-based sour and tangy sauce popular in the Latino culture.

 Photo courtesy of Refugio Rodriguez

PALMDALE — After Refugio Rodriguez lost his two retail jobs during the pandemic, he started his own business, Refi Snacks.

Refi Snacks sells candy infused with chamoy, a tamarind-based sour and tangy sauce in the Latino culture that is often used in drinks. Refi Snacks’ product line includes vegan options.

