LANCASTER – Friends of the Children Los Angeles’s Antelope Valley office marked the second anniversary of the project’s launch in the community with a visit last week by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Friends LA serves nearly 56 youth in the Antelope Valley from its office on Lancaster Boulevard. They are expected to add eight youth in the spring. The program employs full-time salaried mentors called Friends who stay with each child and their families from as early as age as four up through high school graduation, so 12 years or longer, no matter what.
According to Friends LA Interim Executive Director Jorie Das, 93% of the families that have entered the program who were previously at risk for some involvement with the child welfare system, have no longer had any contact with the system since entering the program.
“That is a huge and monumental statistic,” Das said. “We’re really excited about it and proud of it and that’s exactly why we’re here in the Antelope Valley.”
In May 2019, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisors Barger and Janice Hahn to implement the Friends LA pilot project in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Department of Mental Health for three fiscal years with funds up to $2.12 million.
Children are referred to the program through the LA County Department of Children and Family Services.
‘To me, it’s been a great partnership,” said Nancy Ramirez, assistant regional administrator for the Department of Children and Family Services. “For us that live here, work here, we’ve grown here, our children are growing up here, we saw the need.”
Ramizez added the program is an opportunity to help children thrive.
A program participant who is a single parent said it has been difficult to raise her daughter on her own.
“I really want to thank the referral that I got from the program because I can’t imagine my life without the Friends of the Children,” she said.
She added the program staff feels like a second family to her.
“I really appreciate it because not only have they helped my daughter evolve gradually as she’s getting older, but also I think for me, I’ve been having a lot of struggles trying to work and also be a mom but also work,” she said.
She said that since she met the Friends of the Children, they have helped her even with employment. She added she postponed college but is now looking forward to attending college.
“I really thank this program and the referrals,” she said. “I don’t know where I would be without this program.”
Barger visited the Lancaster office and met with the staff and some of the clients.
“When I hear your stories it really does touch me, especially hearing you’re going to go back to school,” Barger said. “I think it’s perfect, because the goal is not make that define who you are, being in the system, but actually see how we can help you build a better foundation, not only for your children but yourself as well.”
