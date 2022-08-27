Larry Petree

Pedal steel guitarist Larry Petree performs at the Mission at Kern County barbecue. Petree and his wife were found dead, Sunday afternoon, east of California City.

 Courtesy photo

CALIFORNIA CITY — It wasn’t supposed to end like this for local steel guitar master and Bakersfield Sound legend Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree.

“At this moment, I’m not sure exactly what happened,” Laurie Sanders, Larry Petree’s cousin, told The Californian, on Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.