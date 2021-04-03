In the 1970s, Michael Friedlander was an architecture student at the Cooper Union, his head bursting with bodacious, unconventional designs. Upon graduating, he settled for a stopgap job with the City of New York, which included more prosaic assignments like drafting blueprints to renovate locker rooms for sanitation workers.
Over his 40-year career with the Sanitation Department — he was an in-house architect, a manager of various projects and finally director of special projects — Friedlander never gave up on his crusade to transform the public’s view of civic architecture from intrusive mediocrity to something worthy of approval, or even veneration.
His vision was ultimately epitomized in the form of a sculptural Sanitation Department salt-storage shed on the fringe of Tribeca. The glacially blue concrete crystalline cubelike structure, 69 feet high, is called the Spring Street Salt Shed and appears, with a little imagination, to form a coarse grain of salt.
Friedlander described the $20 million structure as a whimsical “architectural folly” that can hold 5,000 tons of salt.
A community coalition that included actors Casey Affleck, Kirsten Dunst, James Gandolfini and John Slattery and musician Lou Reed opposed the shed and the adjacent garbage-truck garage. But as architecture critic Michael Kimmelman wrote in The New York Times in 2015: “Opponents of the sanitation project in Hudson Square may not have gotten exactly what they wanted. But they were fortunate. They got something better.”
Kimmelman added, “I can’t think of a better public sculpture to land in New York than the shed.”
Friedlander died on March 21 in a hospital in Manhattan. He was 63.
His niece Julia Friedlander said the cause was complications of an infection.
Born into a Jewish household, Friedlander became a practitioner of Nichiren Buddhism, whose principles, particularly those of environmentalism and sustainability, he tried to apply to his work.
Asked by a community Board member to explain why the truck garage he designed at 12th Avenue and West 55th Street was punctuated by so many windows, Friedlander replied, unpretentiously, “There are people inside.”
That garage won an award in 2007 from the city’s Art Commission (now the Public Design Commission). So did a shed with translucent tent fabric in Far Rockaway, Queens, that is used to store ice-melting salt for sanitation trucks to spew on winter roadways. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.