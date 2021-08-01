CALIFORNIA CITY — Residents can anticipate farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and other goodies when the Cal City Farmers Market begins in September.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays year-round, starting Sept. 25. It will be at the California City Business Park, 8209 California City Blvd.
The market is intended to provide a source for fresh and healthy foods for Cal City residents, market director and city Parks and Recreation Commissioner Shauna Royten said during a presentation during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“It’s so important that we have one here in California City, because we are considered a food desert,” she said. “Having a farmers market here will bring local, fresh food, organic food, healthy food to provide a healthier way of living for Cal City and all the surrounding communities.”
The market will also provide a gathering place to help promote community.
“We want it to serve as a central hub for information,” she said.
In addition to farm goods, the market will be a place for local small businesses to sell their goods.
“We have lots of awesome people here that are crafters and makers and doers and we want to provide them a space for them to provide their services and business as well,” Royten said.
Organizers are still seeking vendors — farmers, bakers, crafters, artists and the like — volunteers, sponsors, musicians and local clubs and organizations.
Contact Royten at Reachcalcity@gmail.com for information on how to participate.
The certified farmers market is hosted by the nonprofit organization Royten’s Enrichment Academy Community Hope, or R.E.A.C.H., and sponsored by Ace Hardware.
Organizers have also applied to the federal SNAP program to be able to accept EBT cards.
REACH, led by Royten and her husband, is an organization dedicated to improving health and wellness, especially to underrepresented communities, Royten said.
In addition to the market, the group also organized a community garden in Cal City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.