US Mass Killings Record Pace

People gather during a community vigil in January for the Half Moon Bay shootings in Half Moon Bay. The US is setting a record pace for mass killings this year, replaying the horror in a deadly loop roughly once a week so far this year.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — The US is setting a record pace for mass killings this year, replaying the horror on a loop roughly once a week so far this year.

The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Each time, the killers wielded firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time.

