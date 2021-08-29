FREMONT, Calif. — A Police officer in Northern California fatally shot a man they say was suspected in a shooting at a mobile home, authorities said.
The Fremont Police Department said Thursday that officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday reporting a person had been shot in the head at Southlake Mobile Home Park and found a victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital.
About 45 minutes later and half a mile away, an officer identified and attempted to stop a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect and during that interaction, the officer fatally shot the suspect, the department said in a statement.
The exact chain of events is under investigation and additional details will be released after all evidence is examined, officials said.
