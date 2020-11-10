LANCASTER (CNS) — Sub-freezing temperatures made for a cold morning in the Antelope Valley Monday, and more of the same is expected until Tuesday morning, forecasters said.
A hard-freeze watch issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect in the Antelope Valley until Tuesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are generally recorded during a hard-freeze warning while a 26-degree temperature is expected during the hard-freeze watch.
In these conditions, “Damage to outdoor plumbing is possible,” warned the NWS. “Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.”
The agency added: “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”
In the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, a less serious frost advisory will expired at 8 a.m. Monday morning amid temperatures as low as 32.
“Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected,” warned the NWS, urging residents to “take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.”
Advisories regarding frigid weather were also in effect Monday morning in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
