LANCASTER — A motorcyclist was shot to death Tuesday in a suspected road rage incident.
The shooting on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway at the Avenue L off-ramp was reported at 2:57 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers responded to what was reported as a traffic collision and discovered the motorcyclist, Henry Gonzalez, 37, had been shot. He died at the scene.
A SigAlert was issued at 3:15 p.m. by the CHP. Detectives were still at the scene at 10 p.m.
No suspect information was available and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
