PALMDALE — Construction work on the Antelope Valley Freeway this week will necessitate full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound sides between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, the California Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality. Currently, construction work is from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday to minimize traffic impacts.
The work included lane replacement between avenues N and L scheduled through tonight. The lane replacement between avenues L and J is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
A lane replacement between avenues J and I is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.
Residents and local businesses near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted.
This is a full freeway closure; connectors and onramps will be affected. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine is the contractor.
