LOS ANGELES — The Antelope Valley Freeway was shut down Friday afternoon in Acton due to an apparent wrong-way injury crash involving a vehicle and a big rig that caught fire.
The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. just south of Crown Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol, which could not immediately confirm a KNX 1070 Newsradio report that a wrong-way driver entered the northbound lanes and collided with the big rig.
Two people were reportedly transported to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity.
The crash sparked a quarter-acre brush fire that was quickly stopped, according to county fire officials.
All northbound lanes were closed for an unknown duration and southbound traffic was getting by on the right shoulder, according to reports from the scene.
