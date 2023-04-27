Those who have been called for jury duty at any of the Los Angeles County Superior Court locations will no longer have to drive there.
Through a partnership between the court and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), all jurors will be offered an EPass for free, public transit to and from jury duty at any of the court’s 23 locations where jury trials are heard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Potential jurors and those who have been chosen as jurors may use the EPass to travel for free within the LA Metro system and other local transit agencies, to include Antelope Valley Transit. Others are: Culver CityBus, Foothill Transit (Silver Streak only), Gardena Transit (Gtrans), LADOT DASH, Long Beach Transit, Montebello Bus Lines, Norwalk Transit, Pasadena Transit, Santa Monica Big Blue Bus and Torrance Transit.
“The availability of EPass expands the Court’s ongoing efforts to make it easier and less expensive for jurors to travel to and from jury service,” the news release said. “The benefits of EPass go beyond increasing civic engagement and diversifying the Court’s jury pools. For millions of potential jurors summoned to the Court each year, EPass provides a free, environmentally friendly option that will eliminate the stress associated with traffic and parking.”
The EPass may be used for any combination of rail and bus travel via Metro and local and is good for the duration of jury service.
Normally, the court would pay a juror 34 cents per mile for travel to the courthouse, with a maximum allowance of $12 per day. However, if an individual chooses to use the EPass, they will be given a pass in lieu of the standard juror mileage reimbursement, the news release said.
“This universal transit pass will make it easier for residents to use public transportation for free to travel to the courthouse for jury service,” Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner said in the news release. “On behalf of the Court, I would like to thank LA Metro and other transit partners for their support. As the largest trial court in the nation, we take pride in developing innovative solutions to ensure that we promote equitable access to justice and diversity in our jury pools.”
