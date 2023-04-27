Those who have been called for jury duty at any of the Los Angeles County Superior Court locations will no longer have to drive there.

Through a partnership between the court and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), all jurors will be offered an EPass for free, public transit to and from jury duty at any of the court’s 23 locations where jury trials are heard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

