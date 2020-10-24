MOJAVE — The annual Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mojave Elks Lodge, 16200 K St.
The scholarship program, for youth ages eight to 13, will be on the lodge’s new patio.
Participants must bring their own basketballs, though one will be provided for those without. Also, participants must wear masks when not shooting.
The program is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Send an email to kpw.elks@gmail.com to register in advance so times for safer distance can be provided. The child’s name and age, the parent or guardian’s name and a phone number should be provided.
For details, email kpw.elks@gmail.com or go online to Mojaveelks.com. Go to https://www.elks.org/hoopshoot/ to learn about the national event.
