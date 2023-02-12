PALMDALE — Antelope Valley residents can get their dogs and cats vaccinated for free at a pet vaccine clinic scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
The clinic will be at the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services office, 1002 East Ave. Q-12.
The clinic is for dogs and cats owned by residents of the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley (south of Avenue A).
No appointment is necessary.
Available vaccines will be DHPP (canine distemper, hepatitis, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus), FVRCP (feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia) and rabies.
Microchip identification is available for $10 (cash-only), or free for pets of Palmdale residents who provide proof of residency.
Karma Rescue, in cooperation with the City of Palmdale, SAVES, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Banfield Foundation and Platt College, is hosting the clinic.
