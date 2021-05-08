Lucinda Franks, a widely published writer and investigative journalist who was the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting, died Wednesday in Hopewell Junction, New York. She was 74.
Her family said the cause was cancer. She lived on Manhattan’s Upper East Side but spent her final months in Hopewell Junction, in the Hudson Valley, at the home that the family of her husband, longtime Manhattan district attorney Robert M. Morgenthau, has owned for generations. He died in 2019 at 99.
A tough and scrappy reporter with an eye for the hot story, Franks began her journalism career with United Press International, where she won her Pulitzer in 1971. She was a staff writer for The New York Times from 1974-77 and for The New Yorker from 1992 to 2006, and she freelanced for The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, New York magazine and other publications.
She wrote several books, including “My Father’s Secret War: A Memoir” (2007), about her father’s hidden exploits as an American spy behind enemy lines in World War II, and “Timeless: Love, Morgenthau, and Me” (2014), an account of her marriage to Morgenthau, which described in some detail how their differences in age, background and occupation had blossomed into romance.
As a journalist, Franks had a knack for zeroing in on some of the most buzzworthy topics of the day. In the mid-1990s she went behind the scenes at the O.J. Simpson murder trial for People magazine and interviewed lawyers for both sides. She wrote an article titled “The Intimate Hillary” for the inaugural issue of Talk magazine in 1999, in which Hillary Clinton discussed her “enormous pain, enormous anger” over President Bill Clinton’s infidelities.
Franks’ piece for The New Yorker about a sensational custody case in which a Michigan couple had given up their daughter for adoption and then sought to reclaim her was made into a television movie for ABC, “The War for Baby Jessica.” Franks collaborated on the screenplay.
