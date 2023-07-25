Soccer Obit Francis

Soccer forward Trevor Francis (center) became Britain’s first £1 million ($12.8 million) footballer when he joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979. Francis has died at age 69, it was reported Monday.

 Associated Press files

LONDON — Trevor Francis, a former England forward who became Britain’s first £1 million pound soccer player when he moved to Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979, has died. He was 69.

Francis died in Spain after a heart attack, his family said Monday. He spent half the year in Spain and the rest in England.

