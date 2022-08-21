France Obit Sempe

French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempé is seen during an interview with the Associated Press, in 2011, in Paris. The cartoonist, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, died on Aug.11. He was 89.

 Remy de la Mauviniere/AP Photo

Family, friends and fans have paid tribute to French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempé, whose simple line drawings tinted with humor graced the covers of The New Yorker magazine and granted him international acclaim.

A funeral Mass for Sempé — affectionately known as J.J. in the United States — took place, Friday, at the Church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris. Friends and relatives honored the artist, who died, last week, at age 89, and his legacy. A private funeral was held at the city’s renowned Montparnasse cemetery.

