France Smoking Ban

Firefighters battle a large fire July 30, 2020, at Chiberta forest in Anglet, southwestern France.

 Associated Press

PARIS — French lawmakers have voted to ban smoking in all forests and woods during the fire season, part of a series of proposed measures to tackle growing destruction and dangers from climate change-related blazes.

National Assembly lawmakers voted 197-0 in a first reading on Wednesday night of a proposed law to better prevent and tackle forest fires. The draft has already passed through the Senate.

