NANTERRE, France — France mobilized tens of thousands of police officers on Thursday in an effort to head off widespread urban rioting following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that shocked the nation, with commuters rushing home before transport services closed early to avoid being targeted by rioters.

The police officer accused of pulling the trigger on Tuesday was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met.”

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

""“The state’s response will be extremely firm.”" ...because their citizens are unarmed. If they take Americans guns away....our government's response will be "extremely firm" also....Our Forefathers knew this.... Centuries ago.

