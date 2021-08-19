LOS ANGELES — Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in Playa del Rey, police said.
Two suspects, described as female and male, fled in a vehicle after the shooting, which was reported at 5:43 a.m., a department spokesperson said.
One victim was taken to a hospital by firefighters and three other victims “self-transported” to a hospital, the spokesperson said.
