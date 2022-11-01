LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four workers were injured, including one critically, by a release of carbon dioxide, early Monday, in a Los Angeles International Airport utility room, authorities said.
One man was initially in grave condition but was upgraded to critical on arrival at a hospital, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement. The man was initially described as being in his 50s but was later confirmed to be 36.
