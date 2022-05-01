QUARTZ HILL — Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy will send four students to Dallas, this week, for the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship.
Joe Walker’s VEX JETS team 4073B qualified for the tournament, to be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.
This year’s event, presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation, is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday for middle school students.
Eighth-grader Addison Nicoll, seventh-graders Makenzie Duffee and Hailey Marmon, and sixth-grader Aiden Duenas are excited about going to the VEX Robotics World Championship.
“It’s my first time, so it’s my first year ever being a VEX Jet,” Marmon said. “I’m very excited, but it’s very nerve-wracking.”
Eighth-grader Nicoll competed in the virtual tournament last year.
“I’m excited to go in-person this time,” Nicoll said.
Nicoll can use her previous experience to help her team.
“What I learned from last year is that there’s a lot of teams; there’s a lot of diversity in robots and strategy,” she said, adding you also get to meet a lot of new people as well.
Duenas joined the team his first year at Joe Walker.
“It’s really fun to be here and to build robots,” he said. “It’s just really creative.”
Quartz Hi High School junior Lillian Kei and junior Isaac Gutierrez, both former VEX Jet team members, assisted the middle school students at their last practice session. They came at the invitation of their former teacher/adviser Matt Anderson.
“I think it’s super cool to see the program continue, how much it’s progressed since we left,” Kei said. “I think that the information that we learned ourselves can really assist them building their robot.”
Kei added the middle-school students took a different approaches and strategies.
“I would have never thought of that if I were in middle school now,” she said. “It’s just as much of a learning experience for us as it is for them.”
“I think it’s kind of inspiring because while we were here, high schoolers from Quartz Hill would come back here and support us,” Gutierrez said. “It’s really a great opportunity to share ideas and see how everyone was growing.”
This year’s VEX Robotics Competition game is Tipping Point. The playing field includes seesaw platforms and goals with rings. Teams work in alliances, red or blue. The VEX Jets will match with another team to score as many points as they can in two minutes. The alliance that scores the most points will win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.