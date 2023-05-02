MOJAVE — Four people were shot to death late Sunday night in the 15900 block of H Street.
No arrests had been made by Monday evening.
Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 11:21 p.m., about three people who had been shot. When they arrived minutes later, they actually found four people on the property that had gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a news release from the office.
“One (1) male victim and three (3) female victims (all adults),” the news release said regarding the victims. “The male victim and two (2) female victims were pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.”
The other female victim was taken to the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are investigating all leads to try and identify a suspect, the news release said.
The office will release the victims’ identities pending next-of-kin notification. The case is considered ongoing and is an active investigation.
A mass shooting database created by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University says this is the 19th mass killing in the United States this year. A mass killing is one in which four or more people, not counting the suspect, are killed.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
