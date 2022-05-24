PALOS VERDES ESTATES — Four people fell off an ocean cliff before dawn, Monday, and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said.
The fourth person, a man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up from the beach below and alert a passing officer, at about 4:30 a.m., said Capt. Steve Barber of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.
A 25-year-old man from Los Angeles died at the scene, Barber said. Two women were airlifted from the beach and each hospitalized in critical condition, he said.
TV news helicopters showed a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter hoisting one of the victims to a rescue vehicle at the top of the cliff.
Police were investigating the event as an accident, Barber said.
