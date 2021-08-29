WEST HOLLYWOOD — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of gunfire in West Hollywood found four men with gunshot wounds early Friday.
Multiple gunshots were reported around 4:15 a.m., according to a department statement.
Three victims were found at one location on a street and the fourth was found a half-block away. All were taken to a hospital and there was no immediate word on their conditions.
