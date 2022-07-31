RIO VISTA, Calif. — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said.

The crash on a two-lane highway in the San Francisco Bay Area that is notorious for collisions happened, Wednesday night, in the small city of Rio Vista, about 60 miles from San Francisco, Rio Vista Police Chief John Mazer said.

