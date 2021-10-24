ONTARIO — An 18-year-old man was killed and four others were critically injured after a shooting broke out at the end of a house party in Ontario, early Saturday, police said.
Gunfire erupted outside the Ontario home, shortly after midnight, as guests were leaving and headed to their cars, Officer Sequoia Payton, a city police spokeswoman, told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
“As soon as the gunshots rang out, everyone was running in different directions,” she said.
The teen was found in front of a driveway, near the injured who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.