DALY CITY, Calif. — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center, on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Shortly before noon, the SamTrans bus smashed into the vehicles at a Target store parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City, fire officials said.
