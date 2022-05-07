SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet off a San Francisco cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday, authorities said.
Two of the people were critically injured and two were stable, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement. Fire officials rescued the four and transported them to a hospital after responding to a report at 3 a.m. that a vehicle had driven over a cliff near the famed Sutro Baths.
It was unclear what caused the accident, the San Francisco Police Department said. It identified the four people as a 23-year-old man and three females ages 17, 19 and 22.
Pictures taken by rescuers showed a dark sedan with its front end crashed into the sandy hillside near the bottom of the cliff on the western edge of San Francisco. Police said in a statement the car came to a rest about 120 feet from the roadway above.
