LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors have charged four additional Southern California residents with participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds, the US Justice Department announced Friday.
A superseding indictment added the four to a case filed in November against four others alleging they submitted more than 150 fraudulent loan applications seeking nearly $22 million in relief funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Three of the new defendants were arrested Thursday and were arraigned before a US magistrate judge who released them on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.