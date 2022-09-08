2022 election logo 1 col

ACTON — The Acton Town Council has four two-year seats up for election, on Nov. 8, and applications are due by 5 p.m., Sept. 23.

The four seats up for election for the 2022-24 term are held by President Jeremiah Owen, Correspondence Secretary Jacki Ayer, Treasurer Pam Wolter and member June Perkins. Members serve on a voluntary basis.

