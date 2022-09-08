ACTON — The Acton Town Council has four two-year seats up for election, on Nov. 8, and applications are due by 5 p.m., Sept. 23.
The four seats up for election for the 2022-24 term are held by President Jeremiah Owen, Correspondence Secretary Jacki Ayer, Treasurer Pam Wolter and member June Perkins. Members serve on a voluntary basis.
Candidates must be a resident and a registered voter in the unincorporated area of Acton as defined by the Acton Town Council bylaws, as defined by the Acton Community Standards District. The candidate’s residence means a person’s registered voting address as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
Applicants will be invited to participate in a candidate’s forum with the place and date to be determined.
Official forms are available for download on the Town Council’s website, www.actontowncouncil.org. From the home page scroll down to the election announcement.
There is a $50 filing fee per candidate. Cash will not be accepted. Applicants should make a check or money order payable to Acton Town Council. The fee must be included with the application to be eligible. Applicants should mail the form and filing fee to Acton Town Council, P.O. Box 810, Acton, CA 93510.
