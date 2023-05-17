PALMDALE — The Ventura Foundation will host its eighth annual Community Day on Saturday in Palmdale to connect people and organizations in the region that can assist one another through business, social services and charitable activity.
Featuring community resources, nonprofits, commercial vendors and other public services, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities. Recipients for the 2023 installment of the event will be the Antelope Valley Children’s Center, the Palmdale Community Foundation and Music for Kids.
The event was founded by local business owners and philanthropists, Jorge and Vicki Ventura, to give back to the community.
“For Vicki and me, there is nothing more important than supporting local children,” Jorge Ventura said. “We created this event to do our part — helping mobilize area businesses around a good cause. It has been impressive to watch the event continue to flourish after eight years.”
Initially founded as the Antelope Valley Business Expo, and more recently known as the Ventura Foundation Community Day, the day-long event has generated more than $20,000 in donations to charitable organizations. This year’s recipients continue the tradition of serving youth throughout the Antelope Valley.
The all-day event will feature community and merchant booths, live music, food vendors, a petting zoo and a food pantry distribution to those in need. Attendance is free.
“Together with the business community, nonprofits, local government, businesses and residents, we are supporting our kids at a time when they need our assistance more than ever. I could not be prouder of all the generous partners that continue to make this great event possible,” Ventura added.
