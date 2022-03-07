PALMDALE — Blessed Foundation is dedicated to helping those in need, including people experiencing homelessness.
Lawrence and Julie Larry, owners of L & S Construction, founded the nonprofit organization.
“We founded it together but it was his actual passion,” Julie Larry said.
The Palmdale-based business celebrated its 21st year last month. The company does underground construction.
The couple founded Blessed a few years ago. They had been feeding people experiencing homelessness for about 18 years but without any connection to an organization.
“We weren’t doing it for recognition; we were just doing it to serve,” Julie Larry said.
The couple started by feeding the needy on Skid Row. They now help several different organizations.
Blessed Foundation is on a mission to serve and nourish the body, mind and soul of the broken within the community by demonstrating the love of God through food, encouragement and spiritual guiding.
The organization focuses on feeding the hungry or helping other organizations such as Grace Resource Center, Hope of the Valley and AV Dream Center with resources to make sure they can do what they do
The foundation recently received an endowment to create a scholarship. There will be three $500 scholarships for high school students who have either experienced homelessness or volunteered to assist an organization that assists people experiencing homelessness.
The scholarship will be open to high school seniors looking to attend a two-year or four-year college or trade school. The application deadline will be April 20. Applicants will need to submit a 300-word essay to be eligible for the scholarship.
Details on how to apply for the scholarship were not immediately available.
