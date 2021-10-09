The Antelope Valley continues to live up to its “Aerospace Valley” nickname, producing and testing cutting-edge technologies at Edwards Air Force Base and Air Force Plant 42.
It is a legacy of historic importance that continues to be the area’s economic engine and is expected to only grow in the coming years.
“Today, we are producing the most advanced weapon systems on the face of the Earth,” Air Force Plant 42 Director David Smith said during Wednesday’s Semi-Annual Fall Forum for the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, or AV EDGE.
The virtual forum brought together area experts to discuss real estate, aerospace, water, digital connectivity and other issues facing Valley business as recovery from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Air Force Plant 42, with its cadre of defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and The Boeing Co., employs some 12,000 civilian and military personnel, Smith said, a workforce that has expanded in recent years and is expected to continue to grow.
That growth has ramifications for the surrounding community, which can pose a challenge to that growth.
“These people need a place to live, they need places for their families to recreate, they’ve got to be able to shop, they’ve got to be able to enjoy their life here in the Antelope Valley,” Smith said.
The task of setting the conditions for success for those at Plant 42 is a joint effort with the area cities and economic development organizations such as AV EDGE, he said.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, reported that this year’s Pentagon budget supports many important Plant 42 projects, including $108 million for the B-21 next-generation bomber, $351 million for the unmanned Triton maritime aircraft, $30 million to support the B-2 stealth bomber and $126 million to support the U-2 spy plane.
The federal budget also includes about $82 million for NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, housed at Armstrong Flight Research Center’s Palmdale facility. This modified 747 with a large telescope was proposed for cancellation, he said.
In order for the aerospace industry to continue to grow the capabilities necessary to meet the challenges of today and the future, it needs human capital in the form of skilled workers.
“We are in a position, from a federal perspective, with the (defense budget), to bring so much work into Palmdale, Lancaster and the surrounding areas, but it’s critical that we have the workforce underneath that to support it,” Garcia said.
Meeting that demand requires efforts that reach into childhood to inspire the aerospace workforce of tomorrow, Smith said.
He likened the effort to the various levels of baseball, with the aerospace industry as the major leagues.
Those Major League teams, however, require minor leagues to feed their need for players, he said. So, universities and colleges can be considered Triple-A ball, and community colleges, trade and technical schools are the Double-A teams.
High schools, by providing relevant classes, are the Single-A leagues, and the youngest students can be considered Little League, where they are exposed to and learn the basics.
Various STEM programs, like Starbase at Edwards for fifth-graders, help provide that initial instruction and inspiration that will help develop the major-leaguers of tomorrow, he said.
“What we do at Plant 42 is we build airplanes, and we build airplanes with people,” Smith said. “But what’s much more important is what we do, is we maintain a uniqueness about our American way of life.”
