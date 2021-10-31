RIVERSIDE — Arrest probably wasn’t in the cards for a self-proclaimed fortune teller whom authorities say scammed a Southern California woman out of $50,000 by claiming to cure her of parasites and her family of a curse.
Andres Pena Meneses, 31, of Riverside was arrested, Tuesday, on suspicion of grand theft and theft by false pretenses but was freed after posting $57,000 bail, according to a Police Department statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Meneses had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
A police statement said Meneses — a Colombian national who had a 2019 conviction in Chicago for posing as a phony “faith healer” — advertised his Riverside fortune-telling business under the name “Carlos.”
According to police, a woman who went to Meneses to have her fortune read, this summer, and was told she had parasites that “Carlos” removed for a fee of several hundred dollars.
Meneses later contacted the woman and told her that her family was cursed and her children were in danger, police alleged.
Looks like Andres Pena Meneses meets all the requirements to become a California Politician (D)...He is a Grifter, that is use to dealing with Parasites....a "natural" if you will.
