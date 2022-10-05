Obit Texas Jackson

New York Liberty forward Tiffany Jackson smiles during the fourth quarter as the Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-72 in a WNBA basketball game, in 2008, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

 Bill Kostroun/AP Photo

AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft, in 2007, and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37.

Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer, in 2015, died, Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College, in April.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.