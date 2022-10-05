AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft, in 2007, and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37.
Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer, in 2015, died, Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College, in April.
Jackson was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was voted the national freshman of the year by the US Basketball Writers Association, in 2004. She finished her Texas career ranked in the top five in career points, rebounds and steals. She is the only Longhorns player to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in a career.
“Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” former Texas coach Jody Conradt said. “She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”
Jackson was drafted by the WNBA’s New York Liberty. She also played for the Tulsa Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks. Her best pro season came, in 2011, with Tulsa when she averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.
After her cancer diagnosis, Jackson managed to return to the court to play a final season with Los Angeles, in 2017, before retiring at age 32. She was an assistant coach at Texas for two seasons.
“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in the history of Texas women’s basketball,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “I know she was so excited to be the head coach at Wiley College for the upcoming season. She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family.”
