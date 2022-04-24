PALMDALE — Former Antelope Valley Press columnist William P. Warford is returning to his home state of New York.
Warford wrote 5,611 columns over 30 years. He wrote part-time for the last nine years. He taught at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy during that time. He retired from teaching last June.
Some of the people Warford wrote about over the years could not let him leave without a thank you and a recognition of his value to the Valley.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey and state Sen. Scott Wilk honored Warford’s contributions and legacy with a resolution from the state Legislature in his honor.
The resolution was presented at Lackey’s office, on Tuesday, by Donna Hill, the district director from Wilk’s office, and Anna Zarley, field representative for Lackey, while both legislators were in Sacramento doing their job.
Lackey called Warford to thank him “for his influence that will be felt for decades.” In a written statement, the Assemblyman stated, “Bill’s pragmatic influence and infectious smile will be missed.”
“This is a lovely send-off as I get ready to head back to New York,” Warford said. “I really appreciate Assemblyman Lackey and Sen. Wilk taking the time to recognize my work. I have known both for more years than any of us would care to admit, and I have enjoyed working with them as they advanced in the careers in public service. I have so many fond memories of my time in the AV, and this resolution will be one more.”
The Palmdale City Council honored Warford at its April 6 meeting.
“Bill has been a rock in our community, sometimes a pebble in our shoe,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
Hofbauer added Warford was an amazing partner when he was with the Valley Press, and also with the Aerospace Academy.
“Bill has put us in our place more than once,” Hofbauer said. “He’s told us when we’ve done something right, and he sure as hell has told us when we’ve done something wrong.”
Councilmen Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo and Hofbauer read the resolution, which said, in part, “The City of Palmdale commends William (Bill) Warford for 38 years of dedicated service to the Antelope Valley Press and thanks him for his service to our community,” the resolution said.
Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who participated video conference, also thanked Warford.
“Congratulations, Bill; you’ve been an amazing community member and we so appreciate everything that you’ve done,” Bettencourt said.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who first met Warford in 1989, said he was glad for Warford’s new adventures, and sad because his voice will no longer be heard in the Antelope Valley.
Warford thanked the City Council.
“It’s really been a pleasure remembering when I first started writing about Palmdale, very much a smaller city, all the wonderful growth and dynamism that we see here now,” Warford said. “I commend you on all that you’re doing. I’ll keep track; I’ll keep reading the paper and keep an eye on you.”
