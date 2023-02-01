Obit David Durenberger

Former Minnesota Sen. David Durenberger and fiancee Susan Foote, leave federal court, in 1995, in Washington, after Durenberger pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges involving the abuse of his congressional expense account.

 Dennis Cook/AP Photo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former US Senator David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics and criticized the GOP after his political career, died Tuesday at age 88.

Durenberger’s health had declined in recent months, his longtime spokesperson Tom Horner said. Horner told The Associated Press that Durenberger died, Tuesday morning of natural causes. He was at his St. Paul home surrounded by family.

