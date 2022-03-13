SACRAMENTO — A former Department of Homeland Security official’s death, two years ago, that generated right-wing conspiracy theories was ruled a suicide, Wednesday, by a Northern California sheriff-coroner.
Evidence found during the investigation into Philip Haney’s death has now spurred a new investigation into how he obtained “contraband” documents.
Haney, 66, was found dead with a single gunshot wound Feb. 21, 2020, in a park-and-ride lot along a busy state highway in a rural area of Amador County, east of Sacramento. He was a former DHS national security official for 15 years and self-described whistleblower critical of President Barack Obama’s administration.
Haney’s death was controversial enough for the Amador County Sheriff’s Office to bring in FBI crime scene investigators and other analysts to assist.
Investigators found that Haney left a suicide note with a signature that a forensic analysis determined was in his handwriting. The gun used was traced to him.
He also left behind neatly arranged financial documents with instructions on how he wanted his assets distributed, according to investigators. And Haney gave away his potted plants the day before he was found dead.
“After a thorough review of the evidence collected and processed by the Sheriff’s Office and FBI, the Sheriff’s Office has determined the manner of Mr. Haney’s death to be suicide,” the statement from Sheriff Gary Redman’s office said. “This case has been classified as closed.”
Haney published a book in 2016 titled “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad,” which alleged inaction against terrorism by the Obama administration.
He testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee and appeared on Fox News’ “The Sean Hannity Show” the year his book was published. His death spurred conspiracy speeches by Republican Iowa US Rep. Steve King and another GOP congressman on the House floor.
(1) comment
Did he know Hillary Clinton ?....Nobody has 56 friends that commit suicide..."except" Crooked Hillary.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.