Obit Civiletti

Benjamin Civiletti takes the oath of office for attorney general during a ceremony at the Justice Department in Washington, Aug. 16, 1979, as President Jimmy Carter watches (at left) and Chief Justice of the United States Warren Burger administers the oath (right).

 AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former US attorney general Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died, Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Md.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.