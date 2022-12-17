WASHINGTON (AP) — Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64.
Orr’s family said, Friday, in a statement through Georgetown that he died, Thursday, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Orr helped Syracuse make four NCAA Tournament appearances from 1976-80 and earned All-Big East season and conference tournament honors during his senior year. His No. 55 was retired, in 2015.
“Louis Orr was the greatest man I’ve had the pleasure to know,” longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim posted on social media. “He came into my life as my first recruit, became a fantastic coach and colleague — but most importantly, he became a dear friend. I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family.”
Syracuse’s men’s basketball program also shared a message mourning the loss of what it called “an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr’s memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters.”
Orr was a second-round pick by Indiana, in 1980, and played two seasons with the Pacers before spending six seasons playing for the New York Knicks, from 1982-88.
Orr was an assistant in the Chinese Basketball Association for one year before joining coach Patrick Ewing’s staff at Georgetown. He spent five seasons as a Hoyas assistant and transitioned to special assistant to the head coach in the spring.
Ewing said he lost a great friend and someone who had been in his life since he was 22 breaking into the NBA.
