Obit-Jake Crouthamel Football

Jake Crouthamel, who was named New England Coach of the Year for leading Dartmouth to the Ivy League championship, hold his awards in Boston, on Dec. 4, 1973.

 Frank C. Curtin/AP Photo

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jake Crouthamel, a star halfback and two-way player at Dartmouth in the late 1950s and an accomplished football coach before finding his ultimate niche as athletic director at Syracuse University, has died at 84.

Crouthamel died, Monday, in Hanover, NH, according to Wendell F. Hartley, Jr. of the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.