TUCSON, Ariz (AP) — Former Democratic state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson has died, her family announced, Friday. She was 83.
A registered nurse, Horton died Wednesday, her son and daughter, Jon Horton and Cheryl Walker, said. A cause was not announced.
Horton was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives, in 1989, and served five two-year terms. She served on the chamber’s health, environment and appropriations committees.
In addition to her legislative service, Horton served on many community boards and commissions as a volunteer. She lived in Tucson for more than 60 years.
Born in Lawrenceville, Illinois, she earned a nursing degree, in 1960, and a management degree from the University of Phoenix, in 1987, according to information compiled by the Arizona State Library.
“While we are devastated by this loss, we take great pride in knowing the difference she made in our lives and the lives of the countless Arizonans she helped through her many avenues of service,” her children said in a statement.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on May 13, at the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tucson and livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube pages.
