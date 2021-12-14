LOS ANGELES — A former principal of Saugus High School has been charged with perjury and conflict of interest involving a student exchange program he helped set up with a school in China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced, Monday.
William Bolde, 65, is set to be arraigned, Jan. 12, in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the two felony counts.
Bolde helped to set up a student exchange program with a high school in Gaoxin, China, along with creating a nonprofit organization to administer the program, according to the District Attorney’s Office, which alleges he had a conflict of interest because he was still principal at the high school while he had an employment agreement with the nonprofit group.
He is also accused of lying on disclosure forms.
Bolde — who spent 14 years as the principal at Saugus High School — surrendered Saturday morning and was subsequently released, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported.
These are the people that teach your children in public schools. One principle just got a major prison sentence for driving drunk, and killing one of her students. Like I said you would be better off Homeschooling your children, or enrolling them in a private school...Teachers (most not all) have become Human Trash that could care less about your child.
