ROSAMOND — The former Rosamond Community Services District office building on 20th Street West could house a museum.
The district leased the building, at 2700 20th St. West, to the Praise Inn church. The church had to give up the building due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In taking the building back we noticed that it was large enough to house the Kern Antelope Historical Society,” RCSD General Manager Steve Perez said.
The society was established in 1959 for the purpose of learning and preserving the history of California, in particular the Mojave Desert area, according to its website.
“They were looking for a home and we were attempting to place them in the building on Diamond Street,” Perez said. “That building needed work and it was just too hard to get there.”
The former district office on 20th Street West has the space for the historical society. It also does not require the costly seismic structural upgrades the Diamond Street building needs.
“We have talked with them and are in discussions with them in providing them a home within the community to provide a community benefit,” Perez said.
A second smaller building directly south of the former district office could be used as a meeting place for community groups.
“These are all discussions and have not been voted on by the entire board yet,’ Perez said, adding they hope to use the property for a community benefit.
RCSD Board President Greg Wood said the Oct. 14 meeting that this could be good for bringing tourists to Rosamond in particular those who would be traveling to visit the future museum at Edwards Air Force Base.
